Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Bhopal: Datia collector, 4 family members test positive

Active cases cross 1000 in MP
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Datia collector and his entire family members have tested COVID positive on Tuesday. CMHO Dr Rakesh Bihar Kulele confirmed it.

Dr Rakesh Bihari said, “Collector Sanjay Kumar, his wife, his daughter, two other relatives who had come from Delhi, have tested positive. In this way, 5 members of Datia collector have been tested positive.”

Besides, as many as 308 covid cases have been reported taking the active case tally to 1029. Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra confirmed it stating, “Active cases tally crossed 1000 in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 308 covid cases have been reported.” Indore leads with 137 while Bhopal reported 69.

