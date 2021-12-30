Datia: Dumper hits Bolero, 2 died, 3 sustained serious injuries

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven dumper collided with a bolero at Jhansi national highway under Indergarh police station area in Datia on Thursday. Two persons died and three persons sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to reports, there were five passengers in the bolero (MP07 GA 4710). All of them were returning back to their home. They worked at a construction site in Indergarh.

When the bolero reached near Chaurasi at National Highway, the dumper (RJ11 GB 5300) hit the bolero and it overturned on the highway. Two persons died on the spot and three sustained injuries. The dead persons were identified as Jawahar Singh Chauhan and Vijay Gaur.

Soon after the accident, the nearby people rushed to the spot and took the injured passengers out of the vehicle. As soon as the incident occurred, the driver of the dumper ran away from the spot.

On getting the information about the incident the police reached the spot and called an ambulance. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the dead bodies were sent for an autopsy.

The police registered a case against the driver and started a search operation to nab the accused.

