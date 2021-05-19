Alirajpur: Ration not reaching needy during second wave of Covid-19, accuse BJP former MLA

Notably, in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh and the subsequent curbs, the state government announced to provide free ration to all eligible beneficiaries for the next three months. The government also asked officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in the black marketing of life-saving drugs.

Chouhan said that many families from several villages were not receiving the food grains. Either the salesmen refused to give them ration or asked to pay for it. He also said that the Patwari, Tehsildar and other administrative officers should inspect the centres. He appealed to the youth to monitor the facilities provided the administration and inform him if they notice any fault.

Amid the pandemic, the government is providing 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice every month to the beneficiaries for free but after getting complaints from several villages of Alirajpur, the Chouhan informed the district collector to take statutory action.