Madhya Pradesh: Pension, education and rations for kids orphaned by Covid-19, under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Jan Kalyan Yojana

BHOPAL: Children orphaned due to corona with no one to support them will get free education, rations and pension from the state government. The state government issued these rules related to the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Jan Kalyan Yojana on Tuesday. The scheme includes even those children who have lost their guardian besides parents.
Children domiciles of Madhya Pradesh who have turned destitute due to corona killing their parents or guardians and left to fend for themselves will be taken care of under this scheme till they turn adultóthat is attain 21 years of age.
It includes the category of children who have lost the sole bread-earner of the family. It also includes parents or guardians of the children who died even after two months of getting corona treatment.
Deaths that occurred due to Covid from March 1, 2020, onwards will be included in the scheme. The conditions to avail of the benefit of this scheme mention that the family should not be receiving a government pension and should not be a beneficiary of the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Kalyan Yojana.
A monthly pension of Rs 5,000 will be deposited in the bank account of the child, till he or she attains the age of 21 years. Children below 18 will have a joint account with their guardian or parent.
Such children will also be entitled for monthly free rations. A list of such children will be provided to the food and civil supplies department.
Orphaned children will also get their education free up to Ph.D. The will study free from Class 1 to 8 under the provisions of the Right to Education Act in a private or government school. Their studies from Class 9 to 12 will be done in a government schools.
In college, they will be exempted from admission fee and their fees will be reimbursed. Moreover, they will get Rs 1500 per month. For P-G classes, they will also get conveyance allowance of up to Rs 500 per month.
A six-member committee to approve such cases has set up made in all the districts.
