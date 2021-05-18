Madhya Pradesh: Pension, education and rations for kids orphaned by Covid-19, under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Jan Kalyan Yojana

BHOPAL: Children orphaned due to corona with no one to support them will get free education, rations and pension from the state government. The state government issued these rules related to the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Jan Kalyan Yojana on Tuesday. The scheme includes even those children who have lost their guardian besides parents.

Children domiciles of Madhya Pradesh who have turned destitute due to corona killing their parents or guardians and left to fend for themselves will be taken care of under this scheme till they turn adultóthat is attain 21 years of age.

It includes the category of children who have lost the sole bread-earner of the family. It also includes parents or guardians of the children who died even after two months of getting corona treatment.