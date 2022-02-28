Alirajpur: Government has failed to benefit tribals, says Mukesh Patel

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of legislative assembly Mukesh Patel has alleged that the government has failed to carry out development works in this tribal-dominated district for a long time.

He highlighted the negligence of administration towards development works in a press release on Wednesday claiming a lack of public welfare works including in the field of health, education, safe drinking water, employment and roads.

He highlighted the shortage of doctors and other medical staff in health centres of villages and towns. He said that no specialist doctor has been appointed so far in the trauma centre started five years ago. Residents are forced to rush to the hospitals in other towns due to the lack of specialists and medical equipment.

Patel also mentioned the dire state of schools due to the lack of teachers in the villages.

He said that the PHE officers have been negligent towards the persistent efforts of villagers struggling to collect water both for drinking and household purposes during summers.

He also said that the BJP government has never brought employment opportunities in the tribal villages in its 17 years of administration. As a result, the residents in large numbers are forced to migrate to Gujarat or other nearby states in search of work.

Apart from this, Patel also mentioned the lack of proper roads and power supply in distant villages or in hilly areas. He said that the farmers constantly struggle to irrigate their fields due to the sudden power cuts and low voltage.

Patel said that a major portion of the population never receives the benefits of the public welfare schemes launched by the government due to the arbitrary methods of various administrative departments.

MLA Patel said that district Congress president Om Rathore, senior leader Mahesh Patel along with workers and residents will prepare a strategy for an effective and phased mass movement in order to force the government to pay attention to the issues raised if it continues with its neglectful attitude towards the tribal people.

