Alirajpur: Congress, BJP oppose action against police officer, say it sent wrong message to masses

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Police station incharge PS Damor was line attached on Saturday as he was found beating a drunk youth who created ruckus in market. Alirajpur Superintendent of Police issued the order on Saturday.

The SP line attached Damor after watching a viral video in which Damor was beating the youth. However, eye witnesses said action taken against Damor is not justifiable as SP is not aware of truth.

At about 3.30 pm at the Square near bus stand, a youth create ruckus in an intoxicated state. Police station incharge PS Damor who happened to pass from there advised youth to go home but he didn’t listen.

Damor then requested him with folded hands to go home but the youth abused him. Eye witnesses Rajesh, Deepak and others said had Damor gulped down the insult quietly, a wrong message would have been sent to onlookers about the police and it would have harmed prestige of officer.

BJP, Congress support police station incharge

BJP mandal president Raju Mavel said, “People didn’t make a video when the youth was troubling people. People didn’t make a video when the youth was abusing the police station incharge. But as soon as he started beating the youth, people made videos that went viral.”

Congress acting president Gyan Singh Mujalda and former BJPs district general secretary Mangilal Chouhan said it is incorrect to line attach police station incharge without knowing the whole truth.

“The youth was troubling people, abused the police official and misbehaved with him. SP is not aware about the whole truth,” he added.