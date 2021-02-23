Mumbai police cite post mortem to confirm Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar committed suicide

The police sent his body for post mortem and a forensic team was summoned for assistance. The joint commissioner of police (law and order), Vishwas Nangare Patil, also came to the spot.

Delkar is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. In May 2019, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the seventh time. He had begun his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 on a Congress ticket from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency.

In 1998, he was elected on a BJP ticket but rejoined the Congress in 2009. However, he lost the elections in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, he contested the seat as an Independent candidate and won.

He was also a member of the standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice and a member of the consultative committee, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lower House.