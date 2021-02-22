Who is Mohan Delkar? All you need to know about 7-time MP of Dadra and Nagar Haveli found dead in Mumbai

Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar was found dead at a Mumbai hotel on Monday.
A police official confirmed that the body of Delkar (58), a seven-term MP, was found at a hotel near Marine Drive. The investigation is on and police suspects a suicide case. They, however, refused to confirm wether a suicide note has been found.
Delkar was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.
Born on December 19, 1962, Delkar was an Indian independent politician serving as a member of parliament from the Lok Sabha seat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The MP started his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa and fought for the rights of tribal people working in different factories in the area. Later he went to start Adivasi Vikas Sangathan for the tribals in 1985.
In his political career, the MP has been a part of various political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, and also contested election as an Independent.
He was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency as an independent candidate in 1989. In 1991 and 1996 he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha as an Indian National Congress candidate from the same constituency. In 1998, he was again elected to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency, but as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. In 1999 and 2004, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha as an independent and the Bharatiya Navshakti Party (BNP) candidate respectively.
After 12 years, he rejoined Congress in 2009 again but lost the two consecutive elections in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, he distanced himself from the Congress Party and successfully contested as an independent.
Reports suggest that he joined the Janata Dal (United) in 2020.