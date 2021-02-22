Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide suspected

Body of Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Delkar has been recovered from a hotel in Marine Drive on Monday. Prima facie it's a case of suicide, said police.

Born on December 19, 1962, Delkar was an Indian independent politician serving as a member of parliament from the Lok Sabha seat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The Marine drive police have reached the hotel and investigation is underway, said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya.