Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide suspected

Body of Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Delkar has been recovered from a hotel in Marine Drive on Monday. Prima facie it's a case of suicide, said police.
Born on December 19, 1962, Delkar was an Indian independent politician serving as a member of parliament from the Lok Sabha seat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
The Marine drive police have reached the hotel and investigation is underway, said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya.
The body has been recovered from hotel Sea Green located at Marine Drive. The police have also recovered a suicide note written in Gujarati from the hotel room.
Delkar is a 7-time MP of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The MP started his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa and fought for the rights of tribal people working in different factories in the area.
In his political career, the MP has been a part of various political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, and also contested election as an Independent.