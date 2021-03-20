Alirajpur: Bhagoriya fair to be held from morning till 3 pm, collector issues guidelines

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A district level crisis management meeting was organised at collectorate here on Friday, which district collector Surbhi Gupta presided over.

At the meeting, Gupta apprised everyone about the current situation of pandemic in district and about the arrangements being made by the administration.

There was discussion about Bhagoriya festival, which has begun at many places. It was decided to hold the fair from morning till 3 pm. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be mandatory for those visiting the fair. “People should be made aware and stalls too should be set up for sale of masks,” Gupta said.

District panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain talked about vaccination and gave point-wise information about the drive. All the officials were asked to encourage people above 60 years and those between 45 to 59 years suffering from serious ailments, to go for vaccination. The Covid vaccine is given free of cost at all the vaccination centres of the district.

ASP Bittu Sehgal, CEO Sanskriti Jain, Additional Collector Suresh Chandra Verma, municipal council chairman Ritesh Dawar and others were present at the meeting besides Congress leaders and social workers.