Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya rejuvenates our culture & traditions, says Congress spokesman Vikas Rawat

Thandla: Thandla residents welcomed Bhagoriya festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. The local Congress members organised a procession starting from Krishi Upaj Mandi. Several dhol and mandal groups presented folk songs and were rewarded by the leaders. Congress spokesman Vikas Rawat said, “The people of Thandla have a different connection with Bhagoriya festival. This festival enriches and rejuvenates the soul of our culture and traditions. We are proud of these dhol and mandal players who are working so hard to keep our folk music alive.” Former union minister and MLA Kantilal Bhuriya, block Congress president Gendall Damor, youth Congress leaders Jaswant Bhamor and Kalu Singh Nalwaya were present here.