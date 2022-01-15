Alirajpur: Beheaded body of woman found

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Sondwa village of Alirajpur district after beheaded body of a woman was found in a forest area on the outskirt of Sondwa village on Friday.

Sondwa police reached the spot after receiving information about the discovery of a decomposed body of a woman near a nullah in the forest area.

Prima facie, the incident seems to be of a wild animal attack. Animal footprints have been found near the spot. Forest department team and forensic team also inspected the spot. As per sources, expert opined that wild animal must have dragged the woman after attacking her causing the damage to her body.

A case has been booked and further probe is underway.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:49 AM IST