Bhopal: All schools to remain closed till January 31, announces CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that all schools- from class-1 to class12- will remain closed till January 31.

The decision of Chouhan came after a Covid-19 review meeting held with the crisis management committee on Friday.

Chouhan also instructed officials to allow students to appear in pre-board examinations, which is scheduled to be held from January 20.

Besides, he also asked to ban all fairs, public rallies and big public gatherings.

As per CM’s instructions, only 50% players will be allowed to practice at a stadium. He also said that the audience will not be allowed in sports’ event.

Notably, a total of 4755 new Covid-19 cases including 1008 in the last 24 hours. Therefore, CM Chouhan had called an emergency review meeting.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:19 PM IST