Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

Bhopal: 4755 new Covid-19 cases in MP in past 24 hours

With the new cases, the active cases have reached up to 21394 with a positive rate registered at 6% in the state.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 4755 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

With the new cases, the active cases have reached up to 21394 with a positive rate registered at 6% in the state.

While 1008 persons including 72 children were tested positive in Bhopal, 1291 new cases were reported in Indore. Similarly, 635 cases in Gwalior, 249 cases in Jabalpur and 263 new cases in Sagar were reported late on Thursday night.

Three cabinet ministers including Vishwas Sarang, Kamal Patel and Tulsiram Silawat were also tested positive.

According to information, five ministers, two MLAs, two former MPs, 10 IAS and two IPS have been tested positive in the third wave, so far.

Sources said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called an emergency meeting at the state secretariat. It is expected that Chouhan would recommend more restrictions to be imposed in the state to curtain the rising coronavirus cases.

