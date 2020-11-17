AISSEE 2021: The last date to apply is November 19- Check full details

Indore: Students who aspire to join the Indian armed forces in future can attempt All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE) and apply to study in Sainik Schools across the country. The last date to apply for the entrance exam is November 19.

AISSEE 2021 will be conducted for admission in the academic year 2021-22 in class 6 and class 9 in 33 military schools across the country.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education and affiliated to CBSE and schools run by Sainik School Society.

These schools prepare cadets for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Naval Academy and other training academies.

The entrance exam will be conducted on Jan 10, 2021.The mode of examination will be ‘pen and paper OMR sheet.

The entrance is a multiple choice question paper based exam.

The age of the candidate for admission in class 6th should be between 10 years to 12 years as on 31 March 2021.

The entrance test for girls in all Sainik Schools is available only in class 6th.

For admission in class 9th, the age of the candidate should be between 13 years to 15 years by 31 March 2021 and must have passed class 8 from a recognized school at the time of admission.