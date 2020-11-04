Madhya Pradesh: Half yearly exam on open book pattern for government schools

The School Education Department has proposed for half yearly exams for students of class 9-12 in government schools. The exams will be held on open book pattern.

The school education department officials have prepared the final plan for conducting half yearly classes for students of class 9-12. The officials who have prepared the plan reason that online classes of the students were being conducted and exam should be organised for the chapters taught till now.

However, a larger section of teachers besides officials of the school education department differ from the proposal and has raised questions over holding exam on open book pattern.

‘According to an internal report of the school education department less than 50% of students attended online classes. What about the remaining students who were deprived of classes,’ said an official. If the internal report of department suggests presence of 50% students during online classes then the reality on ground paints a miserable picture.

Moreover, holding open book exams online also do not hold any good- neither for the students nor for the teachers. What the teachers taught during online classes could not be judged through open book pattern, added the official.