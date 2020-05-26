Airlines block Rs 22 cr of MP passengers, flyers had booked tickets between March 25 and May 25

Indore: It might be shocking but it's true... about 20,000 air passengers of the state, including 12,000 from the city had booked tickets worth Rs 22.50 crore in advance to various destinations between March 25 and May 25. It is obvious that they did so long before the designated dates and obviously had no inkling of the uncertain future that lay ahead during the lockdown regime. And this money is now blocked in airlines' kitty. The airlines have refused to refund the amount to the stranded passengers and travel agents despite the cancelled flights especially when they need the money badly.

The airlines are instead offering ‘credit shell’ to the victim passengers saying that the fund would be adjusted in the future ticket bookings. It may be noted that in actuality, the refund had to be made as henceforth air travel to their designated destinations may not be possible for months and in some cases, people may not even want to visit the places in future for which they had booked tickets. And above all, the valuable money of the passengers have been blocked and the respective airlines are also earning interests on the same.

The travel agents have also faced a strong upper cut in the process. Without any business, they have to pay salaries to existing staff and the refund would have helped the agents recover some money.

The passengers have not approached the Consumer Forum yet owing to the lock-down, but few travel agents, through their association, urged airlines to make cash payment of the blocked amount.

Difficult to run business & reply to customers

The passengers and travel agents are in a spot for having booked tickets between the 2 months of lock-down period in advance. In such a situation, it’s becoming difficult to run business and convince customers about airlines attitude of not willing to return the money.

-TK Jose, Chairman MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI).