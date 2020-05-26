Indore: 19 test COVID-19 positive post birthday celebration in Sanwer

Indore

A chaos like situation prevailed among the administrative and health officers on Tuesday morning when 19 people of Barodiya Khan Village in Sanwer Tehsil tested COVID-19 positive. All the patients are relatives and had attended a birthday party of a kid in the village a few days ago.

Moreover, a 70-year-old woman, one of their family member reached the village from Indore about 12 days ago and she died of COVID-19.

According to Block Medical Officer of Sanwer Dr Hemant Raghuvanshi, “Out of 19, 16 patients were tested positive in Tuesday while three were tested positive two days ago. Most of them are asymptomatic and we have shifted 17 of them to MRTB Hospital while two to COVID Care facility developed established at Sewakunj Hospital.”

He said that it all started with the 70-year-old woman who came to the village from Raj Nagar, Indore.

“She was suffering from fever and her family members brought her to the village. Meanwhile, they also organized a birthday party of a kid and about 40-50 people gathered in the same. Later, the elderly’s condition deteriorated and she succumbed to the disease. Her samples were tested positive of COVID-19 after which we collected samples of all those who came in her contact,” the BMO said.

As many as 23 samples of their relatives were collected by the department out of which 19 were tested positive which also includes three children of 1.5-2 years age. “We have collected 10 more samples and tracing the primary and secondary contact of all the family members,” the doctor said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that they have sent a team of doctors for screening to the village. Administration has sealed the village and kept the residents in home quarantine.