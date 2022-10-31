Agar: Trader, labour booked for fraudulently selling crop

Representative Image

Agar: A trader and a labour were booked for attempting to sell around 30 quintals of soybean crop worth over Rs 1 lakh fraudulently in Krishi Upaj Mandi in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Mandi secretary Hargovind Sonagara made an application on Saturday evening, which stated that a trader named Mangal with the help of a tractor driver posed as farmer while doing forgery with a suspicious Mandi slip, attempted to sell 30 quintals of soybean crop in Krishi Upaj Mandi.

The forged slip was not issued from the Krishi Upaj Mandi. Mandi Trader Sanjay Kumar and Sunil Kumar reported the incident to Mandi secretary. The farmer in his statement said that the crop belonged to a trader named Mangal.

Following which, a case was registered against the accused Pradhan Singh, a resident of village Awar and a trader named Mangal. Songara further said that Kotwali Police Station has been informed about the incident.

Following which, a case was registered against the duo. Further probe is launched in the case.