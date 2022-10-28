Agar: 90 years' wait to celebrate Diwali ends for Agar family

Agar(Madhya Pradesh): A pujari family of Agar town was not able to celebrate Diwali for the past 90 years due to the death of an ancestor on this very day.

But this taboo was broken on Tuesday with the birth of a girl child in the family leading to much joy which enabled the entire family to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali in a grand manner.

Giving information, the priest of Jai Gopal Sakal Panchayati Mandir, Chanchal Sharma said that the day of Diwali has become gloomy for Matadin Bherulal family around 3 generations ago when Girdhari Lal, the younger brother of the late Mohanlal Sharma passed away on the day of Diwali in 1925.

According to the Sanatan religion, Hindus don't celebrate Diwali when there is a death in the family on Diwali in order to pay respect to the death of that person, until a child is born in the family on the same festival. Pandit Hemant Sharma told that the family is overjoyed beyond words and grateful as Vimal Sharma (Branch Manager in a public sector bank and Kirthi gave birth to a girl child on the auspicious Diwali festival.

