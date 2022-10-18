Agar: Pensioners gave memo over 9 points charter of demands

Representative Image |

Agar(Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Pensioner Association on Monday handed over a memorandum to upper collector Ravi Kumar Singh with the address to state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In order to press 9 points charter of demands, members reached the Collectorate office and gave a memorandum to officials.

In the memorandum, it was stated that around 4.50 lakh pensioners of the state have been regularly protesting for redressal of their long pending demands but the government did nothing to address these demands due to which they have had to resort to protest.

They urged the state to disburse dearness allowance arrears of the seventh pay scale, to restore the old pension scheme, withdraw the new pension scheme, fulfillment of hike in a pension by 20% for pensioners above 80 years of age linked to the central beneficiary schemes such as Ayushman Yojana, Pension Insurance Scheme, abolition of MP Chhattisgarh Reconstruction Act 49, Rs 10,000 as medical allowance and among other demands.

During this, Radharaman Pandya, RS Chaurasiya, RV Joshi, Prahlad Singh Chauhan, and other members of associations were also present.

Read Also Agar: Two drug peddlers held with 20g smack