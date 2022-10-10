e-Paper Get App
Agar: Two drug peddlers held with 20g smack

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and seized 20 gm of smack from their possession. They have been booked under relevant provisions of NDPS Act. 

Police Headquarters, Bhopal has launched a campaign to take action against illicit drugs and illicit liquor in the state. Similarly, a team led by SHO Harish Jejujkar swiftly took action and nabbed drug peddlers in Agar.They were going to Indore when they were signalled by a cop to stop for checking. The police seized two packets of smack weighing 20 gm from their possession.

The market value of the seized smack is more than Rs1 lakh. Ahmed Sheikh (22), a resident of Secunderabad, Indore and Yasmin Khan (29), a resident of Chhatripura were arrested.

Ramesh Chandra Nayak, Krishnanand Yadav, Sunil Nagar, SitaTomar, Sainik Balachandra played a commendable role in the case.The superintendent of police (SP) has also announced to reward the entire team. 

article-image

