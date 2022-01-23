Agar: Three arrested with 836.5 kg Ganja

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Three peddlers were arrested 836.5 kilograms Ganja was seized during a vehicles checking drive in Agar late on Friday.

Soyatkalan police said ganja was found hidden in a truck laden with 29.5 tonnes of Manganese mineral worth around Rs 1,68,10,000.

Crew of the vehicle, Govind Saundhiya, 20, a resident of Guradibangla village, Ishwar Sidhiya, 25, a resident of Banda Soytaklan, and Narendra Gurjar, 26, a resident of Gurjar Kheda village were arrested.

The accused told police that they were on their way from Vizianagaram (Visakhapatnam) to Punjab via Rajasthan and MP.

