Agar: Five injured, two critically in attack by baraatis on bride's side

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons belonging to the bride's side were injured, two of them critically, after they were attacked with knives and axe by some people belonging to the groom’s side (baraatis) in Agar district.

Three other persons too were injured in the incident that was reported on Friday at 11.30 pm at Bijana Khedi village under Abay Pura Grampanchayat that falls under Kanad police station, informed Kanad police station in-charge NS Thakur who added that the critical persons have been referred to Ujjain for treatment.

The tiff started when some people belonging to the groom's side wanted to invite dancers to the wedding procession. This was objected to by people on the bride's side. As the matter escalated, it led to the attack from the groom's side.

Those who were injured in the attack include, Kalu Singh Sondhiya, 36 and Dhara Singh Sondhiya, 20, both residents of Udaipur, Inder Singh, Gopal Singh and one more. The condition of Kalu Singh and Dhara Singh is critical.

Police have identified some of the attackers including Arvind Singh, Darbar Singh and one other, all residents of Pipliya Bazar village under Makdone police and a search for them is going on.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:34 PM IST