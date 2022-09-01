Agar: Constable trapped while taking bribe

Representative Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta trapped a head constable in Agar district accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant.

Lokayukta DSP Sunil Kumar Talan informed that the accused Durgaprasad Verma posted at Kanad police station had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for not taking any action against him.

Talan said that recently a complainant Sidhulal, a resident of Sutada village lodged his complaint with the team of special establishments of Madhya Pradesh police. In his complaint, he claimed that head constable Verma was demanding Rs 10,000 for not taking action against him after he had a dispute with the other party and they had submitted an application against him.

After negotiation, a deal was done for Rs 7,500. The complainant Sidhulal had already paid Rs 5,500 to Verma in two instalments and on Thursday, he was supposed to pay the last instalment of Rs 2,000.

The Lokayukta team trapped him while taking the last instalment of the bribe. A case has been registered against Verma under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.