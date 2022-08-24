Agar: Wheat-laden truck overturns while crossing raging river

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The persistent state-wide rain has seen seasonal flooding in some areas and blocked culverts. In one such incident, a truck laden with wheat overturned while trying to cross a culvert over a flooded river following heavy rains here on the Kanad-Shajapur road stretch on Wednesday.

The accident took place at GajariyaKheda village where a truck owned by a grain trader of Nalkheda turned turtle while crossing the swelling river. Fortunately, the two occupants of the vehicle, the driver and the cleaner were safely rescued with the help of villagers.

The culvert was closed in view of the heavy flow of rainwater. Despite repeated requests, the driver tried to cross the raging river leading to the accident. The administration has appealed to the motorists to avoid crossing the flooded river.

Villagers claimed that several demands have been made for the construction of a new culvert as the old one gets submerged every time the Tillar dam gets flooded. In another rain-related incident, four people were injured as the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Soyat of Agar tehsil. The accident occurred between Salyakhedi and Dongargaon. The wounded have been admitted to a hospital. The police pulled out the car using a JCB machine.

