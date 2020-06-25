After merger, Union Bank of India has 95 branches in Indore zone

Indore: The reorganisation of the Union Bank Of India Indore Branch was done on Thursday. Earlier, on April 1, 2020, following orders of the central government, the Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank were merged into the Union Bank of India (UBI).

The UBI chief of Indore Zone, Manoj Kumar, said that after this reorganisation, UBI's Indore zone will now have 11 districts under it. These 11 districts will have 89 business branches and 6 processing centres. In all, the bank will now have 95 branches in Indore zone.

He added that this will increase UBI's business up to Rs 10,000 crores. The bank will now be able to provide its facilities to its customers in a better way, he said.

He said that to ease the customer service in Indore Zone there will be mid-corporate branch, union prosperity centre, union loan point, currency chest, help branch and other. The AGM of the bank Anuj Kumar Singh and other officials of other banks were present.