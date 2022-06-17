After Gwalior, Agnipath protest reaches Indore, Youths protest at Railway stn

Agnipath scheme protested at Indore | Free Press

Gathering of youths block Agra-Bombay National Highway 3 in Indore to mark their protest against #AgnipathScheme.#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme#AgnipathProtests #AgnipathSchemeProtest pic.twitter.com/JSYKsjo1bZ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 17, 2022

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The opposition to contentious Agnipath scheme reached Indore on Friday as thousands of youths went on rampage engaging in stone pelting, road blockade and stopping trains at Laxmibai Railway Station, here on Friday.

On Thursday, a similar violent protest was seen in Gwalior, a region which sends maximum recruits for police, para-military forces and defence forces.

To add, the agitating youths had blocked the Agra-Bombay (Mumbai) highway for several hours in opposition to Agnipath scheme. Seeing the situation going out of control, the police lathicharged the protesters.

Earlier in morning, youths who had reached Laxmibai railway station for recruitment created ruckus in the morning. They also engaged in stone-pelting and Swaraj Dabi, a Sub-Inspector of police from Ban Ganga police station was injured in the chaos.

The youths had reached the LaxmibaI railway station had caused traffic jam. To retaliate, the RPF jawans also lobbed tear gas shells and replied to stone pelting. The students stopped one of the trains and Railways had to stop two trains.

Earlier when the students had gathered, the police had stopped by putting up barricading and had to use lathicharge when the youngsters opposed the action.

The youths also had tried damaging property at the railway station but RPF and police had averted their plans. The police said that around two dozen rioters have been detained and perhaps belong to Shajapur-Ujjain.

An officer from the Railways said that a total of four trains were affected.

To add, Mhow had also reported protests so Indore commissioner had asked tutorials not to allow students to reach Mhow. The agitators who created ruckus hailed to nearby districts of Indore.

Protest at Morena

Scores of students had also gathered at Ambah in Morena for protesting the scheme on Friday. But the administration was vigilant and took the situation in control. Following a social media post which went viral last evening, the youths started gathering at the Porsa square since early morning. Along with police, administrative officers had reached the post in morning.

Scheme drawing youths’ ire

Agnipath scheme rolled out by the Centre for short-term recruitment in defence forces is drawing anguish of the youths who are objecting to four-year tenure of the scheme.