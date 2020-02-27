After easy English exam, students celebrate & plan for other papers

Indore: Students attempting Class XII central board of secondary education (CBSE) examination were joyful and relaxed as the English examination conducted on Thursday was easy and scoring. Students from science stream were already in planning mode for their upcoming tougher papers including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

Commerce students were celebrating in eateries and cafes after the examination. One such group in a café in Vijay Nagar shared, “English is one such subject, where we all can pass, but if we get to score well then it helps in pushing up the overall percentage. The examination conducted today was unexpectedly easy and scoring. All of us are sure that we will score over 65 out of 80 marks and overall over 75 for sure in the subject, i.e. distinction!”

Shubhi D’Souza from another group of students said, “I was delighted when I saw the paper, because section A, i.e. unseen passages was quite easy and that is where I normally lose marks.” She is sure of scoring full marks in the section.

Shubham Kelkar, a student from Humanities stream, said, “I found literature section a little challenging, but it was manageable. So, unless I lose too many marks in the section C, I can expect to score really well in the paper.”

Disha Patidar, a student from Science stream, said, “I am happy because I could complete the paper in time and I did better than expected in Section B, i.e. writing. Grammar portion was also easy, so I feel lucky today.”

Jehan Hussian, a student from commerce stream, said, “There were some questions that were similar to previous year’s paper, so I did not have to think twice before answering them and that helped me in completing the paper in time.”