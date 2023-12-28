Addiction Poses Greater Threat Than Terrorism: Sendhwa's Jain Sant Muni Kamlesh | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jain sant Kamal Muni Kamlesh, addressing inmates in Sendhwa sub-jail, issued a stern warning about the destructive consequences of addiction, equating them to a path of ruin for the body, intellect, wealth, values, and character. He emphasised that addiction poses a greater threat than terrorism, affecting millions with untimely deaths and diseases like cancer.

Muni Kamlesh advocated for government-led drug de-addiction campaigns over debt relief measures. Highlighting the impact of individual actions on destiny, the sant cautioned against momentary anger's detrimental effects. He stressed the havoc addiction wreaks on families, turning peaceful homes into hell. Many inmates pledged to combat drug addiction following his teachings. Inspired by Muni Kamlesh, a proposal for a Mahavir Library in the sub-jail received approval.

The event concluded with prasadi distribution, and jail officials expressed gratitude. Special guests from All India Jain Diwakar Vichar Manch were present, with an auspicious entry into the Maharashtra border scheduled for December 28. In Jain Sthanak, Maharaj Saheb underscored the importance of supporting those engaged in good deeds and urged against making fun of their efforts. Unity and the avoidance of conflict and tension were emphasised for a harmonious life.