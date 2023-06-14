ACTION AGAINST CHILD LABOUR: 13-Yr-Old Employed As Housemaid Rescued 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of ChildLine, organisation Aas, Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, women and child welfare department, and the labour department rescued a 13-year-old girl from a house in Shivalik Kalindi Midtown where she was employed for domestic work, on Tuesday.

The team was surprised to see injury marks on her body but couldn’t establish whether she had been beaten by her employer Rajan Gupta and his wife Sonam Gupta, as the victim was too scared to say anything openly. The girl has been sent to a childcare institute after her medical examination.

“The victim informed us that she is a resident of Jagdishpur, Bhagalpur district, in Bihar. She was working at the employer's house for the past three years and was performing household chores like taking care of the employer's children, feeding the children, dusting, cleaning, helping in cooking, shoe polishing and others,” the team members said.

The girl also informed the team members that she has studied up to standard III and is a school dropout.

“The employer—Gupta—informed us that they give Rs 6,000 per month to the parents of the girl. However, the girl is not aware of it as she only gets food and shelter at the place. The girl was freed from child labour,” the team said.

“The girl is currently in a childcare institute where a team has been taking care of her. It is still early to comment on her counselling as the process might take 2-3 days. During the initial counselling, the girl child gave a hint about physical violence. The team will further counsel and take action against the employer. The team has already started searching for the girl's parents who will be called for counselling soon.”

Pallavi Porwal , Chairperson, CWC

21 child labourers rescued this month, so far

During the joint action against child labour, the team rescued 21 child labourers from different localities in the city between June 1 and June 13.

On the instruction of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the police and the district administration accompanied with other departments have rescued child labourers from the city. The drive to rescue the children from commercial places is being run between June 1 and June 30.

The team recently rescued 10 children from a chocolate factory, six from various shops and factories, and five from a bag factory.