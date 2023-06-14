Indore: BSF Men Learn About Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking From NCB

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lecture session was organised for Border Security Force personnel of CSWT (Central School of Weapons' Tactics) under the directions of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, inspector general, BSF, to inform the troops about the perils of drug abuse and trafficking, on Monday.

The lecture session was organised along with the assistance of Narcotics Control Bureau, Indore. This is part of a series of events undertaken to celebrate International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, which is on June 26. More than 200 BSF personnel also took oath on this occasion.

The lecture delivered by Vijay Choudhury, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Indore zonal unit is to spread awareness among the troops as well as the civil population, especially youngsters. Officers, subordinate officers and other rank personnel of CSWT attended this seminar. The subject was of immense importance as BSF is primarily deployed on the international border sharing boundary with Pakistan and Bangladesh which are highly sensitive and prone to smuggling and illicit trafficking of narcotics/drugs. In the end, BSF personnel expressed their gratitude to NCB for the valuable and interesting session.

