Academic calendar out: Admission in PGDM institutions till September 15

AICTE Building | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Institutions offering Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Postgraduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) will be able to admit students till September 15 and commence classes by the same date.

This information came to the fore as All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday released academic calendar for Standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions for session 2023-24.

As per the calendar, the institutions are required to take approval for its renewal from AICTE for offering the courses by June 10 whereas affiliating universities are required to grant to deny affiliation to the institutions by July 31.

The institutions which are having approval and affiliation will be able to admit students for session 2023-24 in the said courses.

The institutions can fill the vacant seats till September 15. The students who were admitted but want to quit the course can do so by September 11 and avail full refund of the fees.

The institutions have to commence the classes by September 15.

Academic Calendar 2023-24

----------PGDM/PGCM Institutions ---

Last date for granting approval June 10

Last date for grant of affiliation July 31

Last date for cancellation of seats with Full Fee Refund Sept 11

Last date up to which first-year students can be admitted Sept 15

Last Date for commencement of classes for first-year Sept 15