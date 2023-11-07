Aamne Samne: Shivraj Has 30,000 Registered Lies In His Name, Says Jitu Patwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and candidate from Rau Jitu Patwari slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that he is the biggest ‘liar’ chief minister in the nation.

“If you search it on Google, you will find Shivraj Singh’s photo in the results. It is not me who is saying this but Chouhan has 30,000 registered lies in his name,” Patwari said.

He also compared Chouhan with Kamal Nath as a politician and said that Shivraj is 10 and Kamal Nath is 100 kilograms. “Kamal Nath is a man of his word and he is only concerned about the development of the state,” he said.

He was addressing the media during ‘Aamne Samne’ programme organised by Indore Press Club on Tuesday. BJP candidate from Rau Madhu Verma skipped the debate excusing being busy in campaigning.

On the question of his equations with Kamal Nath, Patwari said, “I am the most loved person of Nath and he is the biggest leader of the state who made me a minister. I have very sweet relations with him and he involved me in all of his decisions whether it is ticket distribution or anything else. It is only in media that I have bad terms with him.”

The former minister also expressed his opinion on the working of the Election Commission and said that it is suspicious.

“In last 10 years, the working of Election Commission is suspicious and Congress has lodged complaints over the same as well,” he said.

The co-chairman of the campaign committee targeted his opponent Madhu Verma and said that the so called ‘Vikas Purush’ has done ‘Vinash’ during his tenure as IDA chairman.

“He (Madhu Verma) had snatched the land of farmers in scheme 97/4 and even knocked Supreme Court’s door against the farmer. But the same person had given a 41,000 square feet land at Rs 41,000 per year lease for 41 years to a builder who constructed a building ‘Om Heights’ on the land and sold the flats to the people,” Patwari said.

