Aajeevika Mission: Chhaya Didi Of Khargone Transforms Into 'Lakhpati Didi' Through Dairy Business

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Aajeevika Mission has dramatically changed the life of Chhaya Yadav, now fondly known as Lakhpati Chhaya Didi, by enabling her to turn her fortunes through the dairy business.

Once struggling with poverty, Chhaya now earns a net income of Rs 20,000 per month and has gained significant social recognition.

Chhaya Yadav, a resident of Rehgaon village in Bhikangaon development block of Khargone district, lives with her family of four. With limited agricultural land and no steady employment, they faced severe financial hardships. However, her association with the Madhya Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission marked a turning point.

Supported by her husband, Sunil Yadav, Chhaya initially started by purchasing non-milking buffaloes at a low price, raising them, and then selling them at a higher price.

Encouraged by the initial success, she took a loan of Rs 1 lakh from the bank to expand into the dairy business. Currently, she sells 30 to 40 litres of milk daily, resulting in a net monthly saving of Rs 15,000 to 20,000.

Chhaya has also ventured into organic farming, leveraging her dairy business experience, and has become one of the farmers achieving high yields from limited land.

To further expand her business, she secured an additional loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from the Shriram Livelihood Group. This improved income has significantly enhanced her family's living standards, enabling better education and healthcare for her children.

Chhaya Didi's inspiring journey from poverty to prosperity showcases the impact of hard work and dedication, making her a role model for other women in her community.