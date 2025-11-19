MP News: Rampant Illegal Sand Mining In Burhanpur Without Fear Of Administrative Action; Mineral, Transport Department Feign Ignorance |

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): The rampant and unchecked illegal sand mining in Nepanagar has raised concerns among locals. As per reports, large-scale excavation is being taking place in Palasur, Andharwadi and other parts of the Tapti River basin. Despite there being no official sand contract in the area, mining activities are continuing openly without fear of administrative action.

Every day, tractor trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand move through city roads early in the morning. Notably, many of these vehicles do not even have number plates. Even with such clear violations, the administration has not taken any concrete steps; instead officials appear to be unaware of the situation.

Locals said that sand mafias are selling this illegally mined sand at very high prices in the city and nearby villages. It not only puts financial pressure on the public but also causes a major loss of government revenue. It is estimated that the government is losing millions of rupees in royalty each year due to this illegal activity.

At Palasur Ghat, illegal mining is taking place on a very large scale. Earlier, some officials had dug up the route to stop the movement of tractor trolleys, but sand and soil were later dumped to create a new path. Often, tractors get stuck here and miners risk their lives by climbing in front to keep the vehicle balanced. This dangerous method could also cause a major accident at any time. The mineral department also feigned silence in the matter.

Even though mining is happening in multiple rivers and streams, no inspections or actions have been taken for months. The transport department’s role is also questionable, as vehicles without insurance, fitness or number plates continue to operate freely.

OFFICIAL SPEAK: When contacted Nepanagar tehsildar Dinesh Bhevandia said," I was not aware of the matter earlier, but I will look into it now."