A SLICE OF THE PAST FOR G20 GUESTS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was not just all work and no fun. The itinerary had a pinch of fun-time too. A special heritage walk was organised for the guests from all over the world, who were here to attend the G-20 meet on Monday.

The walk started from Shrimant Sardar Chiman Ji Rao Appa Boliye Sarkar Chhatri. City historian Zafar Ansari narrated the methods used in agriculture during the princely era in detail to the guests from all over the world.

Ansari specially informed them about the Holkar carpet turban from his personal collection and Indore’s contribution to photography on the world stage for the guests hailing from abroad.

A camera of Ramachandra Rao Pratap made of wood and brass which was made at the end of the 19th century was the epicentre of attraction for the guests.

The guests later reached Gopal Mandir via Krishnapura Chhatri, where they were narrated about the glorious history of Indore. The heritage walk concluded at the historic Rajwada, where Prashant Indurkar talked about the history of the Rajwada. Smart City CEO, Diyang Singh, and other officials were present during the walk.

After the heritage walk, the guests enjoyed jalebi, poha and samosa which were especially prepared at a stall setup at Rajwada for the guests.

