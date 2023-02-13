Phooti Kothi flyover: IDA chairman inspects bhoomi pujan site in Indore

Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda and other officials inspect the bhoomi pujan site. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda on Sunday inspected the programme site at Phooti Kothi area where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform the bhoomi pujan of Phooti Kothi flyover being developed by the IDA. The function will be held on Monday.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other officials accompanied Chawda.

Chawda said that this 6-lane flyover will be 625 metres long and 24 meters wide and will be built at a cost of Rs 55 crore at Phooti Kothi Square. Its construction agency will be M/s Path India Limited.

After its construction, the traffic coming from Dhar Road will be able to go directly towards AB Road and Kesarbagh Bridge.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)