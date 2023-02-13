Phooti Kothi flyover: IDA chairman inspects bhoomi pujan site in Indore

e-Paper Get App
IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other officials accompanied Chawda.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda and other officials inspect the bhoomi pujan site. |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda on Sunday inspected the programme site at Phooti Kothi area where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform the bhoomi pujan of Phooti Kothi flyover being developed by the IDA. The function will be held on Monday.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other officials accompanied Chawda.

Chawda said that this 6-lane flyover will be 625 metres long and 24 meters wide and will be built at a cost of Rs 55 crore at Phooti Kothi Square. Its construction agency will be M/s Path India Limited.

After its construction, the traffic coming from Dhar Road will be able to go directly towards AB Road and Kesarbagh Bridge.

article-image

