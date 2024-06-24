A Perfect 'Mismatch', Says MPPSC After Matching Viral Paper With Theirs

Candidates coming out of one of the centres after writing SSE-2024 exam in Indore on Sunday | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daunted by the claims of question paper leak at the time when anger among public is growing over NEET and NET leaks, a team of MPPSC officials goes to a college doubling up as an exam centre in Indore and matches the paper that went viral on social media two days ago with the one opened at the time of exam.

‘It’s a perfect mismatch,’ the team member told higher-ups over phone. MPPSC officials said they were two different papers with not a single question matching. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the State Service and Preliminary Exam-2024 successfully and fairly on Sunday.

The MPPSC delivered amidst claims of question paper leak on Telegram app. Though newspapers had already investigated and published that the viral paper was actually a mock test paper which was prepared at a library in Indore and MPPSC dubbed the claims of paper leak as ‘baseless and misleading’, suspense still persisted as the Commission’s officials also had no clue about the content which was SSE-2024 question paper.

The MPPSC could not squarely deny the leak claims until it matched the viral paper with that of the original paper which was brought out from the sealed envelope at exam centres. As per MPPSC officials, the question papers once sealed is opened only at the time of exam. ‘So, we could not out-rightly reject claims of the leak as we matched the viral paper with the actual paper after exam started,’ they said.

73% candidates take exam in state; attendance in Indore turns out to be 81%

State service and state forest service preliminary examinations were held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (general studies paper) and 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm (general aptitude paper), in two sessions, at all 55 districts in the state. Around 1.83 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, including about 33k candidates in Indore and around 16600 candidates in Bhopal, through which 110 posts of deputy collector, DSP etc are to be filled.

MPPSC had set up 88 centres in Indore and 44 in Bhopal. Candidates were required to report an hour ahead of the exams. They were allowed entry into the exam after tight frisking. Of the total registered candidates, around 73 per candidates took exams in the state. The attendance at the centres in Indore stood at 81.

Most of the candidates found the question papers easy to moderate. MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that the exam was conducted successfully and fairly. One case of malpractice was registered at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College which was doubled up at exam centre. A candidate appearing for the exam had torn a page of question paper after which he was booked for malpractice.

Complaint filed with police for trying to tarnish PSC’s image

After finding claims of question paper leak untrue, MPPSC registered a complaint with the police stating that attempt was made to tarnish its image. Panchbhai said that the person/s who sold a question paper claiming it to be that of state service preliminary exam-2024 had actually tried to demean MPPSC. We have urged police to register an FIR into the matter and arrest the accused, he added.

According to Sanyogitaganj policer station incharge Satish Patel a case under section 420 of IPC and section 66D of the I-T Act has been lodged against unknown accused on the complaint of MPPSC vigilance officer Bhavana Bhave.