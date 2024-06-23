 CBI Registers Case In The Matter Related To Allegations Of Irregularities In NEET-2024 Examination
CBI Registers Case In The Matter Related To Allegations Of Irregularities In NEET-2024 Examination

The complaint alleges that certain isolated incidents occurred in a few States during the conduct of the NEET(UG) 2024 examination.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
CBI Registers Case In The Matter Related To Allegations Of Irregularities In NEET-2024 Examination | Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case  based on a written complaint from the Director of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, New Delhi. 

The allegations in the FIR state that the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th May 2024 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. The complaint further alleges that certain isolated incidents occurred in a few States during the conduct of the NEET(UG) 2024 examination.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education has requested the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust, and destruction of evidence by candidates, institutes, and middlemen, including attempted irregularities.

The Ministry has also requested CBI for investigation into the role of public servants, if any, connected with the conduct of the examination and also into the entire gamut of events and the larger conspiracy. 

CBI has accordingly registered a criminal case and initiated an investigation. Special teams have been formed by the CBI to investigate the matter on top priority. Special CBI teams are being sent to Patna and Godhra where local police cases have been registered.  

