"97 Percent Cases On PFI Found To Be False," Says Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh is once on headlines for his recent claim that 97 per cent cases against the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) were "false".

Singh made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday.

Reacting to the action being taken by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the premises of PFI at various places in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, the former CM said, "97 percent cases on PFI have been found to be false." Meanwhile, talking about the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Singh said that the Congress always stood against terrorism, they would never support Hamas.

'Congress has always stood against terrorism'

"Congress has always stood against terrorism. We will never support Hamas, it is a militant group but the conflict that is going on between Israel and Palestine. They need to sit together and resolve it. There should be peace," the congress leader said.

Besides, reacting to action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he claimed that it was a political weapon. The Central government used it to topple many governments.

"This (ED and CBI) is a political weapon. The central government used it to topple many governments. False cases of corruption are being created. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had said in his speech that Ajit Pawar is accused of a scam of Rs 70,000 crore. Later, Ajit Pawar becomes the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. What is this? I guarantee that the guarantee given by PM Modi is false and cannot be trusted at all," Singh alleged.

The Prime Minister had promised to bring back black money but the country's money had now been deposited to foreign banks. His (PM Modi) close people have gone abroad with thousands crores of rupees and haven't returned till date, Singh further claimed.