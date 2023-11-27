95% Of Indore Plunge Into Darkness Due To Unseasonal Rains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 95 per cent of the city plunged into dark as strong gusty wind coupled with unseasonal rains lashed the city on Sunday evening giving sleepless night to residents and exposing chins in West Discom’s armour.

The showers continued unabated throughout the night and so was power woes.

“From Sunday evening till 7 am on Monday, power supply was hit in 495 out of 525 feeders of 11 KV line in the city,” said a press release issued by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom).

The West Discom stated that the power supply was disrupted due to faults caused by tree branches at 14 feeders whereas there were other technical reasons for power failure on other feeders.

Though electricity staffers worked throughout the night amidst the showers, the rains exposed West Discom’s preparedness to deal with sudden change in weather conditions.

In most of the parts in the city, people had sleepless night due to disruption of power supply.

All night most of them continued calling the helpline number of West Discom for registering power outage complaints.

Supply couldn’t be restored at many pockets for several hours and at some places till Monday morning.

“Teams from all 30 zones of the city resolved more than 1300 individual complaints. Higher officials including West Discom managing director Amit Tomar took hourly updates of the power restoration work,” the statement issued by West Discom reads.