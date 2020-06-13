8 to 80 years old patients get cured but Indore's oldest at 101 snatched away by Covid

Indore: Even as a 100-year-old woman had defeated COVID-19 and was discharged healthily from the hospital recently, A 101-year-old patient was not lucky. He succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. He was the oldest COVID-19 patient in Indore and probably the oldest victim in the state to have been claimed by Covid.
He was tested positive on Thursday and was admitted to Shri Aurobindo Hospital after being referred from a private hospital.
Resident of Chhatribagh, the patient was tested positive "accidently" as he had gone for kidney treatment.
"The patient had gone to a private hospital for stomach pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia. When his samples were taken, he tested positive," Control room in-charge of COVID-19 Dr Anil Dongre said.
He added that the patient had 17 high-risk contacts, which are his family members, and 11 were low risk contacts.
Chief Operating Officer of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh said, “The patient had co-morbid conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and blood pressure.
26 patients discharged
As many as 26 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Saturday. Patients discharged include an 8-year old girl of Nipaniya while the oldest one was an 80-year-old woman of Ujjain.
All patients expressed their gratitude towards the doctors and staff of the hospitals for their service and help.
Help desk to be started in all hospitals
After getting myriads of complaints against private and government hospitals for not providing details of admitted patients to the family members, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma directed the hospitals to start help desks in all the hospitals to provide details to the patients.
This help desk will work in two shifts from 8am to 2 pm and 2pm to 10 pm. Family members of the patients had staged demonstration at MTH for not getting information of their patients.
