73rd Republic Day: Parades, flag hoisting, cultural programs mark the day across Madhya Pradesh

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Parades, flag hoisting and cultural programmes marked the day at series of events organised across the state.

Dhar Collector Dr Pankaj Jain unfurled the flag at Kila Maidan on Wednesday.

Jain and SP Devendra Patidar inspected the parade. Then the message of Chief Minister was read out to the gathering.

A joint parade was performed by special armed police force, district police force, women police force, home guard and forest department.

Tableaux of Agriculture department, public health and engineering department, women and child development department, municipality, health department, tribal affairs department, education department, district panchayat and forest department based on welfare schemes and departmental activities were also part of the parade.

Tableau of Health department bagged the first prize while agriculture department and women and child development department won second and third prize respectively.

Special armed police force won first prize in joint parade while women police force and home guard won second and third prize respectively.

Jain felicitated the government officers and employees with shields and appreciation certificates for their outstanding performances.

Jain also hoisted the flag at his residence, office and at Uday Ranjan Club.

MLA Nina Verma, municipality president Parvat Singh Chouhan, municipality vice president Kalicharan Sonwani, district panchayat CEO KL Meena along with dignitaries, journalists, officers and employees of various departments were present.

Collector unfurls Tricolour in Neemuch

Neemuch: Collector Mayank Agrawal unfurled the Tricolour at the main function organized at Government Boys Higher Secondary School on Republic Day on Wednesday. Covid norms were followed during the programme.

He also took the salute of the colourful ceremonial parade. Cultural programmes were cut short due to impending third wave of the pandemic.

Panoramic tableaux based on welfare schemes of the state government were also the part of the parade.He presented certificates to the employees from various departments for their meritorious services rendered during 2021.

Agrawal read out the CMís Republic Day message, which laid stress on use of locally manufactured products and extended heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

A contingent of Central Reserve Police Force, Armed Police Force, District Police Force personnel, Forest Department and Nagar Sena, NCC Scouts and Guide Cadets participated in the parade.

Programmes were also organised at the panchayat, village and block-level to mark the Republic Day celebrations. Various governmental and educational institutions also hosted national celebrations following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Colourful programme held in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: A series of events were held across Mandsaur District with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour to celebrate the 73rd Republic-Day in Mandaur on Wednesday.

A colourful programme ëBharat Parví or festival of democracy was celebrated here at Kushabhau Thackeray auditorium on the eve of Republic day with great zeal.

District Panchayat president, collector and SP inaugurated the event by garlanding the portrait of Maa Saraswati.

A programme showcasing the cultural diversity and heritage of the country was presented.

Local artists and art groups enthralled the audience with patriotic songs and dance performances.

The programmes focussed on themes of diverse art and culture, patriotism and unity in diversity, added colour to the Republic Day celebrations. District Panchayat president Priyanka Giri Goswami, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, collector Gautam Singh, superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Pandey, additional collector RP Verma including local public representatives and administrative officials were present.

The event was celebrated with due adherence to Covid-19 protocol issued by†the state government.

Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when the constitution of India officially came into force on January 26, 1950.

Celebrations at Kendriya Vidyalaya GAIL

Jhabua: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with great fervour, gaiety and devotion by the educational institutes and organisations in Jhabua.

Kendriya Vidyalaya GAIL Jhabua celebrated 73st Republic Day with great patriotic fervour on Wednesday by complying with Covid19 guidelines.

The programme commenced with the unfurling of the Tricolour by the principal JP Bohre followed by the National Anthem. A large gathering of students, teachers & school staff attended the event.

Chief guest Bohre hailed the efforts of the children and staff. He laid stress on the need for children to develop critical thinking, creativity and innovation. In his address principal briefed the gathering about the making of the Constitution, its unique features and facts that hold significance for the students and the youth including fundamental rights and duties. Alumni including national player of archery, Janhvi Deshmukh was also present.

Students presented cultural programmes on patriotism, contribution of freedom fighters and sang patriotic songs which mesmerised the audience.

Children enthralled the audience with their scintillating performances. Sweets were distributed among students. Manish Trivedi conducted the programme while Amarjit Kumar proposed the vote of thanks.

Alot: Municipal Council officials and sub-divisional officer Rajesh Kumar Shukla unfurled the Tricolour at the functions organised at Tehsil Office, Municipal Council Office and Krishi Upaj Mandi in Alot as a part of the 73rd Republic Day Celebrations.

The message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was read out to the gathering. A plantation drive was held near Krishi Mandi complex. Locals displayed unprecedented enthusiasm during the Republic Day celebrations.

Like every year cultural programmes organised in the town, showcased the countryís strength and culture.

Tehsildar Swati Tiwari unfurled the national flag at Tehsildar office on 73rd Republic Day. Municipal officials and locals were present. Municipal council officer Chandrashekhar Sonis Vangar unfurled the national flag at Alot city council office.

Chief municipal officer Kanhaiyalal Suryavanshi hoisted the national flag at Tal municipal office to mark the R Day celebrations. Police officer Neeraj Sarwan hoisted the national flag at the Alot Police Station. After flag hoisting ceremony, SDM Shukla reached Tal Municipal Council office and extended greeting to the municipal officials and journalists.

Shukla also feted MISA detainee Ramchandra Shukla at his residence. Shukla presented him with a shawl, coconut and bouquets and called him true sentinel of democracy.

Chief municipal officer Kanhaiyalal Suryavanshi, city council accountant Kantilal Rathore, municipal council revenue inspector Jaideep Kushwaha, engineer Naresh Goyal, veteran journalist Prakash Chandra Yeti were present.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:13 PM IST