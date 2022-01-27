Navi Mumbai: CIDCO launches housing scheme of 5730 homes in Taloja on Republic Day

As promised, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has started the online registration for a total of 5730 houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) and general category in the Taloja node of Navi Mumbai. Citizens can start the registration process from January 27.

In the middle of December 2021, the planning agency had announced that it would come up with over 5000 houses in New Year.

Eknath Shinde, Minister for Urban Development and Guardian Minister of Thane praised CIDCO for consistently providing affordable housing in Navi Mumbai. He said that it is commendable for the contribution made by CIDCO in fulfilling the dream of a home for the common man. Applicants from EWS will get Rs. 2.5 lakh subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the central government scheme that is aimed at providing 'housing for all' by 2022.

CIDCO launched the housing scheme consisting of 1524 houses for EWS and 4206 houses for the general category on January 26, 2022, to mark the 73rd Republic Day.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice President, and Managing Director, CIDCO, while informing about the scheme, said that 5,730 affordable homes are available in Navi Mumbai's fast-growing and well connected Taloja Node. He also appealed to more and more citizens to take advantage of the scheme.

Taloja Node is one of the fastest-growing nodes in Navi Mumbai and it has connectivity with the Mumbai-Pune expressway, Railways and CIDCO's Metro Project. The node will get connected to CBD Belapur after the operation of the Metro rail project. The node also housed schools, degree colleges, places of worship, hospitals, community centers, hostels among others.

CIDCO has planned to make available 90,000 houses in Navi Mumbai through its mega housing scheme which will a part of PMAYOf the total, 90,000 houses, 53,000 will be constructed under EWS and 47,000 in the LIG category.

The details of online registration and other procedures of the housing scheme is available at https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. Citizens can submit online applications from 27 January 2022 to 25 February 2022. The deadline for online deposit of fees is from January 27, 2022, to February 25, 2022.

ALSO READ CIDCO plans to connect Navi Mumbai metro with Mumbai metro at Mankhurd

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:43 PM IST