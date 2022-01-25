CIDCO plans to connect Navi Mumbai metro with Mumbai metro at Mankhurd

While line one of phase one of Navi Mumbai metro is awaiting Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety’s (CMRS) approval for its commercial operation, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is working on a plan to connect Navi Mumbai metro with Mumbai metro in the future. The planning agency has already shared the plan with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

There are three metro rail networks in Navi Mumbai. The construction of the first line Belapur-Taloja-Kalamboli-Mansarover is underway. The second line will connect the proposed Navi Mumbai Airport with Uran including Panvel and Seawoods. The third line will connect the airport with Mumbai’s Metro line at Mankhurd.

According to an official from CIDCO, the connectivity between the two cities will make them as one city in the future. The official added that the planning agency has already sent a proposal to MMRDA for connecting Navi Mumbai Metro with the Mumbai Metro. However, the proposal may take time.

The construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is underway and around 65 percent of its work has already been completed. This will help the MMRDA, as well as the CIDCO, take both the Metro rail and suburban corridors up to Sewree from Nhava.

Meanwhile, the two-day safety trial of line one of phase one between Central Park in Kharghar and Pendhar was completed and now the MahaMetro and CIDCO are awaiting CMRS approval for its commercial operation. According to an official, if all goes well, the metro service is likely to be started in the first half of 2022.

The Navi Mumbai Metro had received a Speed Certificate for metro line 1 of phase 1 from the Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO), Lucknow in October. Soon after getting an interim speed certificate from RDSO, CIDCO through MahaMetro had moved to the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) for further approval. Now, the CMRS will submit the report to the Railway Board, and based on the report, the Railway Board will give the green light to the first Navi Mumbai Metro service. According to the CIDCO official, the whole process may at least one to two months.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:47 PM IST