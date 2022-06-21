638 in fray in 6 urban bodies of Khargone district after scrutiny

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The collector and district election officer Kumar Purushottam completed the scrutiny process for the urban body elections on Monday. As per the information received from the local election office 15 nomination papers have been cancelled in the entire district.

Surprisingly, 10 papers have been rejected from the Khargone municipality area itself. Four papers have been declined from Sanawad and one from Bistan area.

SDM, Khargone Milind Dhoke said that, due to the non-presentation of caste certificates signed by the competent authority, the nomination paper of Padma Patidar (OBC) has been rejected for ward 6, Khargone. Similarly, the caste certificate of Pratibha Patil from Ward 10 was also not accepted due to the non-issuance of the caste certificate from the valid authority.

SDM added the decision for ward number 23 is still under consideration which will be taken on Tuesday. Notably, June 22 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

After scrutiny, 208 nomination papers have been accepted in Khargone, 100 in Sanawad, 93 in Barwah, and others. In this way, a total of 638 nomination papers are left in six urban bodies of the district. It contains 336 female and 302 male candidates.

