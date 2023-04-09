555 stepwells, wells in Indore: Collector

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T has said that per the survey of wells and stepwells that is going on in district, there are 555 wells and stepwells in the city area. The figure is based on the report submitted by the building officers and building inspections of IMC.

The survey work is going on in the entire district at a fast pace as the main aim is to make all the wells and stepwells safe for the public.

Collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T had issued an order for holding the survey soon after the tragedy at Beleshwar temple, Patel Nagar, in which 36 people lost their lives after the bawdi in the temple caved in.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar informed that a survey of 498 stepwells and 228 wells is being conducted in rural areas through SDMs, tehsildars, revenue inspectors and patwaris of the concerned area. During the survey, 27 open stepwells have been secured with mesh etc. as per the requirement. Similarly, the process of securing the wells is also being done through the concerned gram panchayats.

Similarly, the process of sealing open borewells by capping them is also going on.

IMC REMOVES STRUCTURES FROM TOP OF EIGHT WELLS IN CITY

Meanwhile, the IMC removed constructions made on top of eight wells in different parts of the city.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh said on Saturday said that effective action was taken to remove constructions/encroachments done on various wells and stepwells in city.

An encroachment done on a well near Geeta Bhawan Square (Zone No 11) was removed. A road had been constructed after filling up the well around 10 years back.

A room had been constructed by putting a slab on top of a well near Sukhliya water tank (Zone 5). The slab was built on the well was removed. A stair made after putting a slab on a well located adjacent to the wall of Khatushyam Temple on Kila Maidan Road under Zone No 1 was removed. The stairs were being used by the locals.

In Zone number 13, a road had been constructed on a well by putting slabs over it, near Choithram School. The slabs have been removed.

In Zone No 6, in front of the Mahadev temple, there is a well in the middle of the road. Slabs had been put on it and it was being used as parking. The corporation removed the structure.

Similarly, in zone no 02, Rajmohalla, a storeroom was constructed by putting slabs over a well. The storeroom was demolished and the slab was also removed.

In Zone 3, slabs had been put on a well in Snehlataganj and a road had been constructed over it. Now the slabs have been removed and the well has been fenced off.

In zone no 1, Khasgi Ka Bagicha, a column of a building had been constructed on a well. The column was razed.

