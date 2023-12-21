5,000 Oxygen Beds Ready For Any Eventuality: Health Dept

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District health officials have reviewed the facilities for dealing with Covid-19 and also reviewed the available number of beds. “We asked all the private hospitals to send the reports of their mock drill and about the number of beds available there.

Out of 48 oxygen plants, 36 are running well while others are in maintenance mode. We also reviewed the bed capacities in the hospitals and have over 5,000 oxygen beds ready to be reserved anytime if required,” district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar, said. He added that samples of the 35-year-old man found Covid positive, were sent on December 17.

“We will send fresh samples in a couple of days for testing to decide if there would be any need to keep him in home isolation,” he said. Two patients of Covid-19 were found in Indore in a week. A 33-year-old female was found positive on Dec 13 and a 38-year-old man tested positive on Dec 18. Both belong to the same family living in Palasia. They had mild symptoms and have undergone testing. “The woman patient was released from home isolation on Tuesday,” Dr Malakar added.

MGM Medical Colleges checks oxygen plants, equipment

Amid the increasing Covid scare, MGM Medical College conducted a mock drill to check its preparedness to deal with the situation and operated the oxygen plants to assess the concentration level. The college administration has also checked the availability of required medicines and equipment in associated hospitals and asked the officials to take necessary steps.

During the mock drill, the oxygen plant of the Chest Ward in MY Hospital couldn’t produce the required concentration of oxygen as it has remained idle for the past many months. Dean MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit inspected the facilities at the hospitals associated with the college, including the Super Speciality Hospital, MTH Hospital, Chest Ward, and the Cancer Hospital.

“We checked our facilities as a preparedness exercise to deal with any Covid-19 eventuality. Our preparedness seemed satisfactory as our oxygen plant produced oxygen with 98 per cent concentration while plants at Super Speciality Hospital and other hospitals are working well,” Dr Dixit said.