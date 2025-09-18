48 More Metro Coaches Reach Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the commencement of the Metro operations on the 5.6-kilometre priority corridor, preparations are now in full swing for the second part of phase-1 of Indore Metro.

While Bhopal is gearing up to start Phase-I operations soon, Indore is preparing to make the full Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square stretch (17 km) operational. For this work like station construction, track laying, signalling, and other works are going on.

New coaches have started arriving from Vadodara to the Indore-Bhopal Metro corridor. Indore is slated to receive a total of 25 sets of Metro coaches, out of which 16 sets have already arrived.

Each set consists of three coaches. With the latest arrivals, the Indore depot has now received 48 coaches. Nine more sets (27 coaches) are expected in the coming days.

Officials said trial runs and preparations for operations have already begun. Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s managing director, KC Choudhary, is reviewing depot operations including technical stations, train management, control rooms, inspection, and repairing systems.

At present, work is underway on the 11-km Super Corridor-2 stretch from Malviya Nagar Square to Super Corridor stations. Construction activities such as escalators, lifts, entry-exit points, parking facilities, ticket areas, and concourse levels are progressing at various stations including Vijay Nagar, Bapat Square, Heera Nagar, Chandragupta Square, and Malviya Nagar.

The Gandhi Nagar to Airport section will run underground. Authorities have already begun preparations for tunnel boring work from the Airport side. Soon, large-scale tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be installed to start the process.